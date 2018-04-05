

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two Etobicoke homeowners are facing fire code charges following a fatal fire at their residence earlier this year.

The fire occurred on Byng Avenue, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, in the early morning hours of Feb. 22.

Officials previously told CP24 that three people were removed from a basement apartment after a fire broke out in the unit.

A 21-year-old female tenant was found without vital signs and was rushed to hospital but later died.

One other person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Toronto Fire Service says an inspection was conducted and officials found that the building contained multiple separate units and there were a number of fire code violations. The violations, according to Toronto Fire, included breaches in fire separations, an absence of working smoke alarms, and an absence of fire-rated doors.

The owners of the home, identified as Tram Le and Trong Huu Din, have now been charged in provincial offences court.

“Violations of the Ontario Fire Code pose a serious risk to building occupants and responding firefighters. The penalties for violations run up to $50,000 and/or a year in jail for individuals and up to $100,000 for a corporation,” a news release issued by the Toronto Fire Service read.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.