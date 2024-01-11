Giving back to the less fortunate has become a way of life for Etobicoke restaurateur Zeynel “Dino” Ari.

For the last 13 years, Ari, who has owned Dino’s Wood Burning Pizza since 2007, has handed out thousands of slices to people in need in the community.

Just last week, Ari and his team kicked off the new year by preparing and distributing about 50 pies to people experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity near Sherbourne and Queen streets. It’s something they've done for years and plan to continue doing about twice a month in the Moss Park area.

Over the years, Ari has also donated pizza to newcomers going through hard times, hard-working hospital frontline workers during the pandemic, people who are out of work and struggling to get by as well as women and children escaping violence throughout the GTA.

He’s also taken a number of trips to his home country of Turkiye to make and give pizzas to local children and families in need.

“I do this from my heart for people who really need food,” he said.

Ari told CP24.com that he gives back on a regular basis because he’s a strong believer in spreading kindness and positivity to others.

“The more you do good, you feel so peaceful with yourself. … It’s a good feeling to help someone else,” he said.

“There are so many people out there that are struggling. It’s nice to make those people happy, to make them see that somebody cares about them.”

Ari, who came to Canada in 2000, said his philanthropy is also a way to express gratitude for the many blessings he’s received in his life, especially to everyone who has helped him follow his dreams in Canada.

As a Canadian citizen of Kurdish descent, Ari said he knows what it’s like to go through hard times, to be new to a country and in need of support. That’s why he feels it’s important to set a good example for his four children as well as the staff at his pizzeria.

“It’s not about leaving behind a million dollars when I die. It’s about having a good name and reputation, about being someone who was well-respected and a good role model. That’s the most important thing, I think,” he said.

Ari said that he hopes his actions might inspire others to help the less fortunate in a consistent way and, in turn, draw attention to the homelessness, food insecurity, and affordability crises this country is dealing with. He told CP24.com that he especially hopes that those who own restaurants or other kinds of food-producing businesses take on the mantle and do what they can in a consistent way.

“This is my way to do my little part,” said Ari, who has received several of accolades for his ongoing community service, including the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee pin in 2022.