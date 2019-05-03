

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say two males were injured following a shooting in Etobicoke on Friday night.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot near Lawrence Avenue West and Scarlett Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victims, who were inside a vehicle, were conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.

One of the victims was taken to hospital via emergency run.

The ages of the males have not been released.

Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.