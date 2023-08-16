

The Canadian Press





YELLOWKNIFE - An evacuation has been ordered for the City of Yellowknife and some of the surrounding area as wildfires approach.

The Northwest Territories government says residents living along the Ingraham Trail, in Dettah, Kam Lake, Grace Lake and Engle Business District are at highest risk and should evacuate as soon as possible.

It says other residents have until noon on Friday to leave.

The government says it is safe for residents to drive out of Yellowknife and that if there are smoky conditions, those leaving by highway will be escorted from the city through the active fire zone.

Evacuation flights are available, but the government says only those who don't have the option of leaving by road should register.

An evacuation centre is available at the Yellowknife Multiplex for evacuees from Dettah and the Ingraham Trail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 16, 2023.