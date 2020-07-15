

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Peel Region’s top public health official says that he is ‘hopeful’ that a day could soon be coming where there will be zero new cases of COVID-19 but he is warning that such a milestone “would not signify victory by a mile” and that residents are just going to have to get used to living with the threat posed by the virus.

On Tuesday there was just one new case of COVID-19 reported in Mississauga, which was the lowest number in any 24-hour period in nearly four months.

While there continues to be dozens of new cases reported in Brampton each day, infections in Peel Region as a whole are still trending steadily downwards and could soon be in the single digits with a little luck.

Speaking with reporters during his weekly briefing at Brampton City Hall on Wednesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh said that it is now increasingly clear that Peel Region is “close” to advancing to stage three of the province’s reopening plan and that a once “aspirational goal of zero daily new cases” is possible.

Loh, however, warned residents against thinking that “life will be back to normal” with either the start of stage three or a further decline in new cases.

“I must be absolutely clear. Our first day with zero daily new cases will simply be a milestone in a long journey. It will not signify victory, not by a mile,” he said. “Let me repeat. Zero daily new cases does not and will not mean that all is like before.”

Spread of virus in U.S. continues to pose threat

On Wednesday the province reported just 102 new cases and no new cases at all were reported in 19 of its 34 public health units, continuing a recent trend.

Loh said that while the data is encouraging, “victory will only be assured through continued vigilance.”

That, he said, means continuing to practice physical distancing and wearing a mask when in indoor settings or when unable to keep at least two metres distance from other people.

“For one the COVID-19 crisis in the United States continues to escalate and recalling that our deep integration with the U.S. nearly became our undoing in March we must remember that even with the border closed the U.S. remains accessible to essential travel. This means that seeding can occur in our community at any time,” he warned. “Asymptomatic spread also means that community transmission continues to lurk and may be seen in sporadic cases and clusters.”

Loh said that it is likely that residents will continue to have to adhere to strict public health guidance “until the ground shifts with a cure or vaccine or a change in the viral picture.”

He said that the region eventually advancing to the “significant reopening” that will come with stage three will not change that.

“Remember that COVID-19 spreads from person to person. Without a vaccine or a cure our best defence is in our interactions,” he said.