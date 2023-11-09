The ex-boyfriend of a missing Richmond Hill woman who was initially charged with her kidnapping is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance, police have confirmed.

Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted in January 2022 from a residence in Wasaga Beach. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

"The investigation has passed for 22 months, and her whereabouts remain unknown, and today the Crown Attorney has moved to charge Mohamad Lilo for her murder," OPP Det. Insp. John Power told CTV News Barrie on Thursday.

The OPP previously said that three suspects dressed in “police gear” forcibly dragged Hajtamiri from a family member’s home on Jan. 12, 2022. They all fled the scene in a stolen white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle, police said.

Nine days after Hajtamiri’s kidnapping, police arrested and charged Lilo with criminal harassment stemming from their October 2021 break up.

In July of 2022, Lilo was arrested and additionally charged with attempt murder and attempt kidnapping in connection with a separate frying pan attack in Richmond Hill in December 2021 that left Hajtamiri with a serious head wound. He has been in custody since his arrest.

Six other suspects have been charged in connection with that incident.

Three other people have also been charged in connection with Hajtamiri’s kidnapping, while a fourth suspect, 35-year-old Deshawn Davis, of Toronto, remains outstanding. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The charges against Lilo have not been tested in court.

“We continue to strive to identify the persons who are responsible for her abduction and hold them accountable and to bring the answers to the family that they're seeking,” Power said.

"The investigation is active and ongoing, and we are continuing to look for Elnaz's whereabouts and to bring closure to the family.”

A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is still available for anyone with information that will lead to Hajtamiri’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the dedicated #BringElnazHome tip line at 1-833-728-3415, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

With files from CTV News Barrie’s Kim Phillips.