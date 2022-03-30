

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice.

Vance's lawyer Rodney Sellar confirmed the plea during a virtual court appearance this morning.

Military police charged the former Canadian Armed Forces commander in July, alleging in court documents that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman in February 2021 and "tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship" to military investigators.

