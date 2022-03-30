Ex-chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
Then-Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022 10:25AM EDT
OTTAWA - Former chief of the defence staff general Jonathan Vance has pleaded guilty to one charge of obstruction of justice.
Vance's lawyer Rodney Sellar confirmed the plea during a virtual court appearance this morning.
Military police charged the former Canadian Armed Forces commander in July, alleging in court documents that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman in February 2021 and "tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship" to military investigators.
