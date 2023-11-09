Graphic content warning: This story contains language readers may find disturbing.

A former Toronto Maple Leafs player threatened to kill two Scottsdale, Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer, newly released bodycam footage shows.

On July 9, police officers were called to a parking lot near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard after witnesses say Alex Galchenyuk, 29, crashed into a sign and a parked car.

Galchenyuk was then seen on the ground, according to witnesses, before his father arrived, picked him up, and left the scene.

The video then shows police pulling over the vehicle a short time later with Galchenyuk in the passenger’s seat.

As Galchenyuk’s father attempts to claim responsibility for the hit-and-run, the former NHLer begins to talk to one of the police officers from the vehicle before uttering a death threat.

“You understand I’ll chop all of you [expletive] up, right?” Galchenyuk is heard saying.

The American-Belarusian is then removed from the vehicle by police and detained after he appears to reach for something under his seat.

After Galchenyuk is placed in the back of a police cruiser, he goes on a tirade against the two officers, threatening to kill them, their families, and hurling racial slurs.

“One phone call and you’re dead. Your whole [expletive] bloodline is dead,” Galchenyuk is heard saying.

Galchenyuk was charged with hit-and-run, resisting arrest, and threatening police in connection with the incident.

In an open letter dated July 18, Galchenyuk issued an apology and said he had entered NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, which helps players and their families when they are struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.

The Arizona Coyotes had signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, two-way deal a little more than a week before the arrest.

The organization announced it had placed the forward on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract on July 13.

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2012, Galchenyuk played for Toronto during the 2020-2021 season.

He currently plays for SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia’s KHL.

The status of Galchenyuk’s court proceedings as they relate to the July 9 arrest is unclear.