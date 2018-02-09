

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Former New Democrat MP Peter Stoffer is apologizing for any offensive behaviour, a day after allegations of inappropriate touching and kissing were levelled against him by women during his time in Ottawa.

The popular former politician held a news conference in Halifax today where he said he was "deeply apologetic and regretful" following claims dating back to 2006 when Stoffer was the MP for the suburban riding of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook.

Stoffer told reporters gathered outside Pier 21 that he is "a touchy person" and that "if anyone feels those actions were untoward, then I deeply apologize."

In allegations made public Thursday, one of the complainants, Lauren Dobson-Hughes, accused him of grabbing and kissing her without her consent on two separate occasions in 2006 and 2009.

Dobson-Hughes, who was an NDP staffer at the time of the alleged incidents, told the National Post that several other MPs and senior staff were present at the second alleged incident "but nobody batted an eyelid."

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Thursday that he is "deeply disturbed" by the allegations and the party would continue to "review, renew and expand" its harassment policies.

Stoffer told reporters today he's been a "gregarious" guy his whole life.

"I would also like to say that I have never ever in my life either sexually assaulted or physically abused anybody, not at all, but after careful consideration and understanding the type of person that I am, my entire life, I've always been a very, very gregarious, very fun-going person, that's the way I've always been," he told reporters.

"It's obvious by some of the comments that I've heard recently from some people from the past, they're saying that some of my demeanour, some of my comments, were inappropriate, and for that I humbly apologize without reservation.

"I humbly regret that I put them in that type of situation, because the discussion we're having now across the country is extremely important, there's no question about it. And the fact is that all men and women deserve to work in a place where they feel comfortable and not harassed in any way shape or form."