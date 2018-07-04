

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say another search will begin today at a Leaside property linked to accused serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Speaking to CP24 Wednesday, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said new information has led investigators to conduct further excavation at the Mallory Crescent home where the dismembered remains of seven men were found in large planters.

The excavation will be carried out with the assistance of the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Police previously wrapped up their search at the home and moved on to search about 100 other properties with ties to McArthur.

“Nothing was found at those properties,” Gray said.

Officers returned to the Mallory Crescent property with police dogs and Gray said following that visit, investigators decided that further excavation was needed.

“We started the excavation today,” Gray said. “Officers expect to be there over the next several weeks and when that excavation is complete, our investigators will update as to what if anything was found on the property.”

McArthur, police said, stored tools for his landscaping business at the Leaside residence and did work for the homeowners.

The 66-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men who police believe were killed between 2010 and 2017.

Many of the men had ties to the city’s LGBT community and had been previously been reported missing.