

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new interim policy aimed at protecting small business owners from sky-high tax increases will be up for debate today as executive committee meets at city hall.

The policy, if approved, would cap the maximum tax increase in 2018 at 10 per cent for all commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties, regardless of increases in the assessed values of their properties.

The policy is being proposed after a number of Yonge Street businesses raised concerns about tax bills that went up by as much as 100 per cent as a result of soaring property assessments in 2017.

Many of those increases were blamed on a provincial policy, wherein properties are assessed based on their “best use” and not their actual use.

“In some cases it seemed as if every single location, every single lot, every piece of property was being valued as if it would one day be a condo tower. Of course we know that all of these locations would not be and should not be condo towers but that is what the provincial assessment policy effectively did,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Wednesday. “Even with an inflation only tax rate increase, the increases in assessments produced a huge increase in the tax bills that these business face. These increases are not sustainable.

According to the staff report, there was a total of 5,415 properties in 2017 that saw their total tax bills increase by more than 10 per cent, 424 properties that saw their bills go up by more than 50 per cent and 118 properties that saw their bills rise by at least 100 per cent.

In light of the increases, Tory said that he has reached out the Minister of Finance and has asked for a review of the way that the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation assessed properties in the Toronto market, where he said that “special treatment” may be required to protect small businesses.

The policy being debated by executive committee today is intended as a stop-gap measure as that review is completed, Tory said.

“Because the assessment is phased in over a period of four years the increases might be expected to continue absent any action on our part and that would harm the affordability of Toronto and really cause viability of these businesses to be called into question,” he said. “I hope these changes will mitigate the effect of these provincial assessments on people’s tax bills for 2018.”

33 items on agenda

The new tax policy is one of 33 items that will be up for debate at today’s executive committee meeting.

Some of the other items on the agenda include a new four per cent tax on short-term accommodations and hotels as well as a staff report which recommends putting a 25,000 square foot “Museum of Toronto” in Old City Hall after the courts inside the historic building close in 2021.

That report says that such a facility could attract 225,000 annual visitors and assist in making Old City Hall an “animated and dynamic multi-purpose public space.”

“This is probably the most visible and biggest and extraordinary heritage buildings we have so I am not in favour of using it for anything that is kitschy or sort of gaudy. The proposal that is put forward seems like a reasonable proposal with a museum and some limited other purposes, like a gift shop and maybe a restaurant,” Tory told reporters. “We have work to do on it but the bottom line is that I don’t want to see it turned into anything gaudy and I certainly want to see it be a vibrant and alive place that people flock to.”

The staff report asks executive committee to direct the deputy city manager to further develop plans for a redesigned Old City Hall that would include a museum, a Toronto Public Library Branch and a wedding chamber. They would be asked to report back to council in the second quarter of 2019 with their final recommendations.