

The Canadian Press





Smaller financial institutions tend to be closer to gender parity in their executive ranks than the major Canadian banks, a new analysis by credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar has found.

Banks and credit unions are approaching gender parity at the board level, the report found, but credit unions had 44 per cent female representation in the executive suite compared with 33 per cent at the banks.

The agency looked at 19 financial institutions, including credit unions and co-operatives alongside national and regional banks.

Only 18 per cent of banks had a female CEO — at HSBC Bank Canada and Laurentian Bank of Canada — compared with 38 per cent of credit unions and co-operatives.

“(Credit unions) have a very long tradition of female CEOs,” said Maria-Gabriella Khoury, the report author and senior vice-president of the Global Financial Institutions Group at DBRS Morningstar, in an interview.

The report said few banks have made a concerted effort to ensure the pool of talent from which new CEOs are picked includes enough women.

However, both smaller and larger institutions have issues when it comes to executive roles dealing with profit and loss, it said.