Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are blocked after the driver of a transport truck jackknifed and collided with another motorist.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. near the Thickson Road exit.

Toronto OPP said that two right lanes of the highway are currently off limits.

Minor injuries have been reported, the OPP said in a post on X.

Traffic is backed up in that area and drivers should expect delays "for several more hours" as the cleanup continues.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come. This is a developing story.