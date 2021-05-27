

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canada's requirement for air travellers to quarantine for up to three days at a hotel is an expensive, inconsistent policy that contains loopholes and should be ditched, according to a new report from a government advisory panel.

The experts, mainly doctors, are tasked with providing guidance to Health Minister Patty Hajdu on testing and screening measures for COVID -19.

Its latest report focused on Canada's land and border measures.

While it says Canada should continue screening international travellers for more transmissible variants of the virus, it should discontinue its policy of making air travellers stay in “government-authorized accommodations.”

It notes making those arriving by air stay at a hotel for up to the first three days of their 14-day quarantine has likely improved compliance. But it details several issues with the policy.

First, it says, some travellers are choosing to pay the fine of up to $3,000 for skipping out on their mandatory hotel stay and possibly not quarantining at all.

Besides the burden of forcing travellers to book and pay for a three-night stay at a government-approved hotel , the report says “there are significant administrative costs and resources devoted to managing hotel quarantine ,” which could be used elsewhere to respond to the pandemic.

The experts say because only people flying into Canada have to quarantine at a hotel , some people are detouring to a United States airport and entering into the country through a land border where no such rule exists.

And finally, the panel said the three-day requirement doesn't match up with the science around the incubation period of COVID -19.

“Recent research also indicates that specific supports related to financial support, temporary accommodation if necessary, clear communication, effective contact tracing and routine monitoring would help to increase compliance (as opposed to enforcing a specific quarantine location),” the report said.

The panel's criticisms have been the same questions Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers have faced for months since the rule was brought into effect earlier this year.

They have repeatedly defended the country's border measures as effective and necessary to fight the spread of the virus.

Asked earlier in the day about the hotel quarantine policy, Trudeau didn't say when it may end given that more Canadians and travellers are getting vaccinated against COVID -19.

“The Government of Canada will continue to monitor and review all available data and scientific evidence to inform future border and travel measures, and will be prudent in its approach, keeping the health and safety of Canadians top of mind,” reads a joint statement by Hajdu and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair, following the report's release.

“The Government of Canada will also consider the panel's recommendations to determine how testing and quarantine strategies should evolve to address vaccination status.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.