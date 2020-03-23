Explosions reported after fire breaks out at vacant building downtown
Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a vacant building on Wellington Street, near Spadina Avenue. (Jamie Gutfreund/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 12:44PM EDT
Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the city’s downtown core.
The fire broke out at a boarded up building on Wellington Street, near Spadina Avenue, shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services says there have been reports of explosions at the site.
Officials say they are not sure if anyone was inside the building at the time as firefighters have not yet been able to conduct a search.
More to come…