

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are responding to a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the city’s downtown core.

The fire broke out at a boarded up building on Wellington Street, near Spadina Avenue, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services says there have been reports of explosions at the site.

Officials say they are not sure if anyone was inside the building at the time as firefighters have not yet been able to conduct a search.

More to come…