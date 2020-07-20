CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Explosive devices prompt evacuation in Mississauga
Emergency crews attend a fire station in Mississauga after explosive devices were brought in for disposal.
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 5:14PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 5:59PM EDT
Peel police say they have recovered three military-grade devices from the Second World War after an evacuation was prompted in a commercial area in Mississauga this afternoon.
Police say a person brought the devices for disposal to a facility that houses a fire station and paramedic station at 6375 Airport Road, south of Silver Dart Drive, at around 3:55 p.m.
Officials say the person who brought the devices did not find them but rather had the devices in their possession.
Police say the devices were determined to be “live” but nothing went off.
The facility and three businesses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
The devices have now been retrieved by the Emergency Explosive Unit. No injuries were reported.
All road closures in the area have been lifted.
EXPLOSIVE DEVICE— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 20, 2020
-Call in at 3:55pm
-Silver Dart Dr/Airport Rd. #Mississauga
-Evacuation in progress
-Road closures will be in affect, will advise
-Please find alternative routes
-Potential closures Orlando Drive to American Dr. on Airport
Road
-PR200228507 pic.twitter.com/UhHbKbrct5