

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A father and son from Richmond Hill are in police custody after York Regional Police say they seized explosives along with a detonator from their home last Friday.

York Regional Police say that on May 9, they were made aware of a suspect being investigated by both the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service and the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the Larratt Lane area, near Canyon Hill Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Occupants of nearby homes were ordered to evacuate and an unspecified quantity of explosives and a detonator were removed by OPP and York Region officers.

Everyone was then allowed to return to their homes.

On Monday evening, two men were arrested and charged with one count each of possession of an explosive device.

They were identified as Mahyar Mohammadiasl, 18, and Reza Mohammadiasl, 47.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6075.

Both men are expected to appear in court in Newmarket on Tuesday.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told CTV News Tuesday that there "is no national security issue" regarding the arrests and the discovery of explosives in the home.