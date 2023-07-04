

David Fraser, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.

The report by Emond Harnden LLP reviewed five complaints against Archibald and found her behaviour amounted to harassment in more than one instance.

A summary of the findings obtained by The Canadian Press says Archibald failed to maintain confidentiality and breached AFN policy, including by retaliating against complainants.

The report was delivered in April to the assembly's legal counsel.

That triggered a special assembly last week, where chiefs voted to remove Archibald as the head of the AFN. The resolution passed with support from about 70 per cent of those who took part in the virtual meeting.

Archibald said in a video posted online Monday that she wants to be reinstated, calling her ouster a “violent” attack on “an Indigenous, First Nation woman leader.”

The report says Archibald breached the AFN's Workplace Violence, Discrimination, and Harassment Policy, the Whistleblower Policy, and the Code of Conduct and Ethics for the AFN Executive Committee.

All five of the complainants cited in the report alleged that the national chief engaged in workplace harassment and created a toxic or poisoned work environment.

The report says AFN policy and the Canadian Labour Code prevent the disclosure of specific harassment allegations.

It does, however, confirm that two of the five complaints it investigated led to findings that Archibald's conduct “amounted to harassment.”

And in all five cases, it said, she committed “wrongdoing” as defined by AFN policy.

The report says Archibald violated harassment and whistleblower policy “by making or allowing to be made public statements about the complaints and the complainants between May and August 2022.”

It also says she “retaliated and reprised against the complainants” contrary to AFN policy by making those public statements, causing all five of the complainants' harm.

“By making statements that question the motives, intentions and integrity of the staff members that have made complaints and by making that suggestion in such a public venue, the Respondent's conduct amounts to reprisal,” the summary report says.

“As the head of the organization, we would venture that (Archibald) has an added responsibility to respect and comply with its policies.”

Archibald has consistently denied all the allegations against her.

In Monday's video, she stated the “pushback” she's been receiving is because she's been fighting corruption at the AFN since October 2020.

“I don't want to be reinstated because of my ego. I want to be reinstated because I have a sacred responsibility that I have to fulfill,” Archibald said in the video.

“What the chiefs did on June 28 is ... they just went ahead and did one of the most violent acts against an Indigenous, First Nation woman leader.”

The report details accusations that Archibald failed to maintain and direct staff, treated them poorly and threatened or attempted to dissolve, dismantle or disband the staff.