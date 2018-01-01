

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada says residents of Toronto, the GTA and much of central Ontario will celebrate the New Year with a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.” Hooray!

The Environment Canada alert, which now covers York and Durham Regions, along with Barrie and Peterborough, says temperatures may have felt like – 30 C in some areas with the wind chill on Monday morning.

“These wind chills will moderate during the day,” Environment Canada meteorologists said.

It was – 17 C at Pearson Airport on Monday morning at 6:45 a.m. It was – 26 C in Barrie and – 33 C in Peterborough. Toronto and regions to the west were dropped from the alert at about 9 a.m. Monday.

Environment Canada said Pearson Airport broke a 50-year-old cold temperature record Monday morning, with a reading of - 22.6 C, shattering the previous record of - 21.1 C, set in 1968. Kitchener-Waterloo and Ottawa also broke longstanding records.

On Sunday, the Toronto Polar Bear Dip was cancelled for the first time in 13 years due to extreme cold temperatures.