

Web Staff, CP24.com





An extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto on Wednesday will end Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach -2 C by this afternoon.

The city’s top doctor now issued the extreme cold weather alert for Toronto on Wednesday, when it was expected to feel like -12 C with wind chill.

Environment Canada said the temperature with wind chill overnight felt close to – 18 C.

Extreme cold weather alerts are typically issued when the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

Temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight, and rise to -3 C on Friday morning.