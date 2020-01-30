Extreme cold weather alert for Toronto ends
People walk in Chinatown during a cold and windy day in Toronto on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The city declared an extreme cold alert. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 7:31AM EST
An extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto on Wednesday will end Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach -2 C by this afternoon.
The city’s top doctor now issued the extreme cold weather alert for Toronto on Wednesday, when it was expected to feel like -12 C with wind chill.
Environment Canada said the temperature with wind chill overnight felt close to – 18 C.
Extreme cold weather alerts are typically issued when the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.
Temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight, and rise to -3 C on Friday morning.