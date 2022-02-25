An extreme cold weather alert is in effect for Toronto as frigid temperatures are set to continue on Friday.

Toronto’s medical officer of health issued the alert in anticipation of cold weather conditions forecast for the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada says it will feel like -18 with the wind chill in Toronto Friday morning, and the high will sit at -4C but will feel like -9 with the wind chill.

A mix of sun and cloud, along with windy conditions and a chance of flurries are also expected Friday afternoon.

The temperature is set to dip overnight to -20 with wind chill and rise to a high of 1C by Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory as snowfall accumulations near 5 cm and blowing snow are expected until Friday afternoon.

“Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly,” the national weather agency said in a statement.

Four warming centres across the city are currently open for vulnerable residents to stay warm, and are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

The extreme cold weather alert will stay in effect until further notice.