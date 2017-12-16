

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued another extreme cold weather alert ahead of frigid temperatures overnight.

The temperature at 8 a.m. was about – 5 C but Environment Canada is forecasting that it will get increasingly cold throughout the day, with a low of – 9 C expected this afternoon and a low of – 16 C overnight.

The cold will linger on Sunday with a high of – 5 C in the forecast, though milder conditions will follow with a high of 3 C on Monday and 4 C on Tuesday.

The latest extreme cold weather alert comes less than 24 hours after the previous cold weather alert was terminated.

Extreme cold weather alerts are usually issued whenever the temperatures are forecast to reach -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 or colder.

They trigger extra shelter spaces for the homeless and other cold-weather related services