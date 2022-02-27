The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert today ahead of a steep drop in temperature overnight.

The temperature is expected to dip to -12 C early Monday morning, feeling closer to -20 with the wind chill.

“ECWAs are issued to ensure Toronto residents take necessary precautions to stay safe from the cold. They also activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside. The City's warming centres that were activated on January 7 will remain open,” the city said in a news releases issued Sunday.

Four warming centres are located at 129 Peter Street, 5,800 Yonge Street, 195 Princes’ Boulevard (Better Living Centre, Exhibition Place), and the Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive.

The city’s alert will remain in effect until further notice.