

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto may be getting some respite from the snow but bitterly cold temperatures are headed our way tonight.

Wind chill values are expected to hover around -19 overnight tonight, Environment Canada says.

The frigid weather has prompted the city’s medical officer of health to issue an extreme cold weather alert.

The alert triggers increased services for the city’s homeless population, including additional shelter beds.

During the cold weather, Toronto Public Health reminds people to check on vulnerable neighbours, friends, and family members.

More seasonable temperatures are expected to return to Toronto on Tuesday.

Tuesday will see a low of -4 C on Tuesday night and a low of 1 C on Wednesday.