'Extreme delays': 2-vehicle crash closed all NB lanes of the DVP at Don Mills
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Monday, August 5, 2024 9:17PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2024 10:37PM EDT
Toronto police warned drivers to expect “extreme delays” and urged them to use alternate routes following a two-vehicle crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP).
The collision, which happened near Don Mills Road, resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of the DVP. The northbound DVP has since fully re-opened.
Police said they were called to that area on Sunday just after 8:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.