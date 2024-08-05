Toronto police warned drivers to expect “extreme delays” and urged them to use alternate routes following a two-vehicle crash on the northbound Don Valley Parkway (DVP).

The collision, which happened near Don Mills Road, resulted in the closure of all northbound lanes of the DVP. The northbound DVP has since fully re-opened.

Police said they were called to that area on Sunday just after 8:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.