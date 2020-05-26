

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A report by the Canadian Armed Forces has identified a myriad of issues at five Ontario long-term care homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, including “aggressive behaviour” by staff, poor infection control practices and numerous instances of patient neglect.

Troops were sent to the facilities in April to provide logistical support as staff worked to contain deadly outbreaks of the virus.

Military officials, however, soon became aware of a number of issues at the facilities, which needed to be rectified.

Some of the issues pertained to poor infection control practices and the misuse of Personal Protective Equipment while others involved the apparent neglect of residents and, in some cases, their abusive treatment by staff.

“We knew these homes were having serious problems and needed help. But, until yesterday morning, we didn't know the full extent of what these homes, what these residents were dealing with,” Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. “The reports they provided us were heartbreaking, they were horrific, it's shocking that this can happen here in Canada.”

Ford said that government officials knew that the five homes where the military were deployed had reached a “crisis situation” and needed help but he said they were not aware of the full scope of the problem.

In the report that was shared with provincial officials and made public on Tuesday, Brigadier-General C.J.J. Mialkowski systematically detailed the issues identified at the homes, which include Orchard Villa in Pickering, Altamount Care Community in Scarborough, Eatonville Care Centre in Etobicoke, Hawthorne Place in North York and Holland Christian Homes' Grace Manor in Brampton.

At Hawthorne Place Care Centre, he said that “little to no disinfection” had been conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that when troops did arrive, they noted “significant fecal contamination in numerous patient rooms” as well as an infestation of ants and cockroaches.

He said that nurses and personal support workers were also observed not changing their personal protective equipment for several hours as they moved between patient rooms, potentially hastening the spread of the virus.

Mialkowski also detailed numerous instances of apparent patient neglect the North York home.

He said that staff sometimes “delayed changing soiled residents leading to skin breakdown.”

As well, he said that patients were sometimes observed crying for help without staff responding for upwards of two hours. In some instances, he said that patients were also heard “audibly choking” after what he described as “forceful feeding” by staff. Some patients at the home also developed “pressure ulcers” because there was “little to no regular turning of patients,” he said.

“I think it is appalling, I think it is disgusting what has happened,” Ford said during Tuesday’s news conference. “These are just standard operating procedures. You clean someone and you feed them you lift them up. It is so disturbing that when I read this it was hard to get through. It is the most heart-wrenching report that I have ever read in my entire life. Ever.

