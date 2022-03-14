A union representing thousands of faculty at Ontario’s 24 public colleges has delivered an ultimatum to their employer, suggesting that they are prepared to walk off the job on Friday unless there is an agreement to end the labour dispute through arbitration.

The bargaining team for approximately 16,000 professors, instructors, counsellors and librarians sent an open letter to college presidents on Monday in which they urged them to agree to send all outstanding issues at the table to binding interest arbitration, which would allow a neutral third party to impose a compromise solution.

They said should the College Employer Council (CEC) not agree to binding interest arbitration, members will “have no choice” but to partake in a full strike as of 12:01 a.m. on March 18.

“Labour relations is just that: a relationship between partners. It requires mutual respect and compromise. We are willing to preserve that relationship and do what’s best for students by settling through arbitration. We hope that you will meet us there and provide the certainty students need,” the letter states.

Faculty at Ontario colleges, who are represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, have been participating in a work-to-rule campaign since December.

In their letter, they say that they have tried to limit the impact on students but now believe that the colleges are “moving toward a lockout instead of negotiating a deal” after 62 per cent of members rejected a “final offer” on Feb. 17.

“Faculty want to support students: we will not strike if you agree to binding interest arbitration,” they say. “The deadline for this offer is Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12:01am, after which point faculty will have no choice but to withdraw our services fully and escalate to a full strike because you refuse to negotiate or arbitrate.”

It is not immediately clear what the issues remain unresolved at the bargaining table but in a news release the chair of the union’s bargaining team, JP Hornick, claimed that the faculty “haven't made any unreasonable demands” and that everything they have asked for is “easily achievable.”

However, in a post on its website the College Employer Council claimed that it is “not seeking anything from the union” and therefor can’t agree to entering into binding interest arbitration.

“The CEC is not prepared to agree to have an arbitrator ‘split the difference’ on key issues that colleges have already stated are unacceptable to begin with. In essence, there is nothing to split,” they said.

The union has previously said that one of the major disputes at the bargaining table revolves around workload issues, which they say has resulted in faculty having only five minutes and 24 seconds of evaluation time per student, each week on average.

But the CEC claims that the union’s proposals would affect the number of courses professors can teach in a semester, driving up costs in the process.