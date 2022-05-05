Police have released surveillance camera images of a woman they accuse of impersonating a long-term care home inspector in order to steal debit and credit cards from residents and staff.

Toronto police say that on April 30, the woman entered a long-term care facility in North York and identified herself as a long-term care home inspector wishing to perform an inspection.

Investigators allege she walked around the facility and took various debit and credit cards.

“She then attended various retailers using the stolen property to obtain merchandise,” police said in a news release issued on Thursday.

Investigators released an image of the suspect sporting a clipboard and a surgical mask during the incident.

She is described as five-foot-five with a medium build and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3100.