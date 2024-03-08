A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly posing as a qualified nurse to obtain employment in three long-term care facilities in the Hamilton area.

Police say that between Oct. 2022 and May 2023, the woman held positions at the three facilities after she had “forged a real nurse’s legitimate documents into her own name to obtain employment.”

An investigation led by Hamilton Police Financial Crimes subsequently led to an arrest in the case.

A suspect identified as Oladoyin (Deborah) Farominiyi, of Mississauga, is charged with fraud over $5000, false pretence over $5000 and four counts of forged documents.

Farominiyi has been released from custody pending a future court date.

The investigation is ongoing.