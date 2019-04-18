

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of Lake Shore Boulevard was closed in both directions downtown for hours due to falling debris from a residential building on Thursday morning.

The roadway was closed between Bathurst Street and Dan Leckie Way at around 6:30 a.m. and did not reopen until just before 11 a.m.

Images from the scene on Thursday morning showed a police perimeter that has been set up outside the building.

Police say that they believe the debris that fell from the building is some sort of paneling.

No injuries were reported.