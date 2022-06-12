Firefighters who lost their life “while protecting lives, property and the environment in Toronto” were honoured Sunday morning at the city’s annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

The ceremony was held at Toronto Fire Services Station 334, 339 Queens Quay W., just east of Spadina Avenue.

During the gathering, Mayor John Tory, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and members of Toronto Fire Services, along with representatives from Toronto Professional Fire Fighters Association and Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation spoke and laid wreaths.

Today, at the @Toronto_Fire Fallen Firefighter's Memorial we honoured 21 fallen firefighters’ who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting lives, property, and the environment in Toronto.



We will not forget them and their legacy will live on by way of the Memorial Honour Roll. pic.twitter.com/iqHOo5XniI — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 12, 2022

The names of 21 fallen firefighters as well as the date they died are being added to the Memorial Honour Roll, which since 1848 has commemorated 319 firefighters who died in the line of duty.