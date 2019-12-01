

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A busy intersection in the city's Financial District was shut down this morning due to falling glass.

High winds hit Toronto early Sunday morning and at around 7 a.m., reports began to trickle in about falling glass near King Street West and Yonge Street.

Toronto Fire Services initially said it appeared glass had fallen from the 49th floor of 1 King West but officials later said that it likely fell from a railing on a lower section of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The intersection as well as the entrance to the subway station was shut down all morning.

The 504 King streetcar was forced to divert via Spadina Avenue, Queen Street West, and Church Street due to the situation but regular service has now resumed.