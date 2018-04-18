

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The CN Tower will remain closed this morning as chunks of falling ice continue to drop from the massive free-standing structure.

Officials first shut down the downtown tourist attraction and surrounding area on Monday due to the falling ice and a Blue Jays home game was postponed after ice pierced through the dome.

The CN Tower was set to reopen on Tuesday but more ice was spotted falling from the tower and the building remained closed.

Several areas around the tower and the Rogers Centre were taped off to keep members of the public out of harm’s way.

The CN Tower said Tuesday that ice has formed on the upper pod and antenna mast at the top of the tower.

According to police, crews are particularly concerned about a piece of ice on top of the tower that could weigh as much as 100 pounds.

Ripley’s Aquarium, located directly beside the CN Tower, is also closed until further notice due to safety concerns.

“Unfortunately due to ice conditions on the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada is closed,” the business said in a tweet posted Wednesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Please stay tuned for further communication of when we will re-open. Thank you for your understanding.”