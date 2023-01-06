A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after a light pole fell on them when it was struck by a truck in midtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue, at around 3:17 p.m.

Toronto police say a truck was reversing when it hit a light pole that then fell, striking a woman.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police have closed Yonge Street from Manor Road to Berwick Avenue.