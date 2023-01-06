Falling light pole critically injures woman after midtown collision
Published Friday, January 6, 2023 4:39PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 6, 2023 4:39PM EST
A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after a light pole fell on them when it was struck by a truck in midtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Hillsdale Avenue West, south of Eglinton Avenue, at around 3:17 p.m.
Toronto police say a truck was reversing when it hit a light pole that then fell, striking a woman.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police have closed Yonge Street from Manor Road to Berwick Avenue.