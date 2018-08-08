

The Canadian Press





The fallout continues in the diplomatic dust-up between Canada and Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh issuing a laundry list of edicts to show its displeasure with criticism from Global Affairs Canada.

The Kingdom has recalled its ambassador, while at the same time expelling Canada's top diplomat in the country.

New trade has been frozen between the two countries, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the 2014 deal that sends light armoured vehicles to Saudi security forces.

Saudi students in Canadian universities have been given four weeks to pack their bags and leave the country as their scholarships have been suspended.

And, a tweet from Saudi Arabia's state airline said all flights from and to Toronto would be suspended starting from August 13th.

The rift began last weekend when Ottawa criticized the kingdom for the detentions of female bloggers and activists and called for their immediate release.

Saudi Arabia called that "unfortunate, reprehensible, and unacceptable in relations between states."