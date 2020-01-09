

Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A vigil was held in North York Thursday night to honour victims of a plane crash outside of Tehran that left 63 Canadians dead.

Officials say 176 people were on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 when the jet crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning.

No survivors were found among the wreckage.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence from multiple sources indicates that an Iranian missile downed the plane.

"The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. This may well have been unintentional," Trudeau said.

Trudeau previously said that 138 passengers on the plane, which was bound for Kyiv, had connecting flights to Canada.

Many of the victims lived and worked in the GTA, and several were students at Toronto-area schools.

"We are holding this vigil tonight, so we can send our condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and their friends," Mohsen Khaniki of the Iranian Canadian Congress said.

He said the community lost many smart and talented people in the crash.

Khaniki said it is too early to speculate on the cause of the crash, but he said if reports of a missile shooting down the plane are correct, it is unacceptable.

Hundreds of people came together at Mel Lastman Square to honour the victims. Many laid flowers, lit candles, and shared stories about the victims.

Mayor John Tory said everyone should stand behind the Prime Minister as he looks for answers on what happened.

He said Torontonians should stand behind and support those affected by the tragedy.

"When one group suffers, we all suffer," Tory said.

Elca Tere worked with Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi at the Toronto offices of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation for seven years.

She described Ebhrahimi as hardworking, who helped everyone around.

“I’m lucky that I worked and had the chance to know her,” Tere said. Ebrahimi and her nine-year-old son Rahmtin Ahmadi went to Iran for vacation.

Ebrahimi taught all the people in their office about Iranian cultures, Tere said.

“Her smile and personality will never fade from my memory.”

Friends and classmates of 18-year-old Arad Zarei, a student at Richmond Green Secondary School in Richmond Hill, said he was taken away from them too soon.

“He lived life with kindness and love, and we want to live that for him,” Jasmine Ally said.

Ally, Nikki Ghavinchian, Masuma Akbar, Zoe Bensley were all at the vigil to honour Zarei.

Ghavinchian said he was friends with everyone in school; that’s why it won’t be the same without him.

“We will never forget,” said Ally. “He is the type of person that you can never forget.”

They described Zarei as a kind, determined, smart young man who made those around him smile.

A room in the school with Zarei’s picture has been designated for him where they can write notes for his father.

“We’ve all been in tears in every single day,” said Bensley.

Akbar said his passing had brought everyone together.

“He would’ve wanted us to be happy and smiling.”

They said their class would dedicate prom to Zarei as he never got to wear the purple prom suit he bought in Iran.

Sheena Farsaei said she is at the vigil to show support to the families and loved ones of the victims.

"I don't know any of them personally, but I feel them in my heart," Farsaei said.

She said it is devastating that many of the victims who had bright futures ahead of them are gone.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

In a statement on Thursday night, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has accepted the invitation from Iran to attend the accident site.

"The TSB will be working with other groups and organizations already on site."

More GTA residents identified as victims

While the identities of all the victims killed in the crash have not yet been confirmed, school board officials said Wednesday that two high school students, Maya Zibaie, a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School, and Zarei, were passengers on the plane.

Sophie Emami, a senior kindergarten student at Lillian Public School, Arsam Niazi, a Grade 6 student at Pleasant Public School, Arnica Niazi, a Grade 3 student at Finch Public School, and Rahmtin Ahmadi, a Grade 4 student at Muirhead Public School, were also on board the plane, the Toronto District School Board confirmed Thursday.

Six students at the University of Toronto, identified as Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, Mohammad Asadi Lari, Zeynab Asadi Lari, Mohammad Amin Beiruti, Mohammad Amin Jebelli, and Mohammad Saleheh, were killed.

Twenty-two-year-old Darya Toghian, a student at George Brown College, and Sadaf Hajiaghavand, a human resources student at York University, are confirmed to be among the dead.

York University said on Thursday that another student, who was set to begin their studies tomorrow, was killed in the crash.

Meysam Salahi said his brother Moshan was his best friend, who always followed him around.

"He is always by my side," Salahi told CTV News Toronto. Moshan and his wife Masha died in the plane crash.

Salahi said he wants answers after seeing a video of what appears to be a missile shooting down the airliner.

"Why would you shoot this plane? He didn't do anything wrong," he said.

"Please just say sorry. All I wanna hear is sorry."

Salahi said he would never set foot in Iran as the country only holds bad memories.

TC Transcontinental confirmed Kian Djavadi Asll and Hamidreza (Hamid) Djavadi Asll, the husband and son of one of their employees, were among the victims.

The company said they are raising funds to help the family.

- with files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press