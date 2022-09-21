Roughly 8,000 people gathered at the Toronto Congress Centre today to celebrate the life of Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong, a 22-year TPS veteran killed in the line of duty on Monday, Sept. 12.

Hong, who was a member of Traffic Services’ Motor Squad, was fatally shot inside a Mississauga coffee shop during a multi-city rampage that also saw Milton mechanic Shakeel Ashraf and international student Satwinder Singh killed. Two others were also shot during the shooting spree, but survived what police described as an “ambush attack.” The alleged shooter, 40-year-old Sean Petrie, died later that day following an interaction with Halton police in Hamilton.

Hong is remembered as a “gentle giant” and a “larger than life” person whose positive presence was felt before he even entered a room. He is deeply missed by many, especially his wife Jenny, children Mia and Alex, his two sisters, and his parents.

Several people, including Hong’s family members, friends, colleagues, and elected officials, will be speaking about the person he was and the life he lead during the service.

Here’s is how Const. Andrew Hong was remembered: