

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 17-year-old boy is in custody following a single-vehicle crash in Brampton that claimed the life of another teenager.

It appears the driver was headed southbound on McVeen Drive near Da Vinci Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, went into a ditch, and struck some trees shortly after 11 p.m.

The 17-year-old male passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police confirm that the driver has been charged with criminal negligence causing death in connection with the collision.

Both occupants of the vehicle are residents of Brampton.

Family and friends of the victim have now identified him as Jai Sidhu.

Rana Sidhu, who said he is the uncle of the victim, told reporters at the scene that he spoke to his nephew minutes before the crash.

He said his nephew told him he would be home in 10 minutes but he did not arrive.

“I thought maybe his phone died,” the victim's uncle said tearfully.

At around 1 a.m., he said he got a call from his brother informing him about he crash.

Tandeep Banga, who said he is a friend of both Sidhu and the driver, described the victim as “one-of-a-kind.”

“He would always do anything to put a smile on someone’s face,” Banga told CP24 at the scene of the crash on Tuesday. “(If) you know his family, show as much support as you can because his family needs it the most right now.”