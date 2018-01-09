

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Unique jewelry and family heirlooms were stolen during a series of daytime break-ins at homes in Forest Hill, Toronto police say.

The break-ins occurred at houses in the area of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue between Dec. 28, 2017 and Jan. 3, 2018.

Each break-in occurred in the afternoon or early evening hours, police say, and several pieces of unique jewelry and family heirlooms were taken.

According to investigators, a 19th Century sterling silver tea set and an antique silverware set worth more than $10,000 was stolen from one of the homes.

Police have released photos of the silverware and the tea set’s distinctive engravings and are appealing to members of the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact 13 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.