Naomi McBride is baffled as to why her 50-year-old cousin was attacked while out jogging in Whitby earlier last week and left her with life-threatening injuries.

Her cousin, Kimberly Black, was found by Durham Regional Police on July 29 just before 10:30 a.m. near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street.

She was suffering from injuries consistent with an assault, police said.

Black was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where she remains in life support, McBride said.

"It was surreal. How do you believe this was actually Kim?" McBride told CTV News Toronto on Sunday.

"I can't see anybody holding a grudge against Kim to hurt her to this extent. She's just too kind of a person to have someone to do this to her."

McBride noted that her cousin's vital signs are stabilizing, and she is getting better every day.

"What I do know is that it's going to be an extensive, long, challenging recovery," she said, adding that she has not been able to visit Black due to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to McBride, her cousin was reported missing after she did not return home from her jog Tuesday night. She noted that Black left her home around 8:15 p.m. and took her usual route in the area where many residents jog, bike, and walk their dogs.

"The individual who did this to her was not expecting for her to survive. Her will and her determination have superseded his actions against her," McBride said.

"She's a fighter. She's a survivor, and she's determined to be here."

McBride described Black as a courageous, vivacious woman who is a great mother and loves her son deeply.

"She's like a sister to me," McBride said.

On Saturday, police said investigators have not ruled out the possibility that a stranger randomly attacked her.

Speaking to CP24, police confirmed that members of the homicide unit have taken over the investigation due to the "unusual" nature of the case.

"I think it's very disturbing that we might have someone out there that is choosing victims randomly," McBride said.

Police have not released any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing

She is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to help in the investigation.

"They either saw an odd individual, or they saw Kim running, and they're not aware of it yet, and they have really important information," McBride said.

She has also set up a GoFundMe page to assist with Black's recovery.

"The support is wonderful, and we really appreciate it," McBride said.

"I want people to know that Kim is very strong. She's a very dynamic individual, and she's going to recover from this."

- with files from Codi Wilson and CTV Toronto's Beth Macdonell