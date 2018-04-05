

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The niece of a Brampton hit-and-run victim says that ‘pure cowardice’ is to blame for the actions of a driver who left her aunt fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a downtown hospital.

Linda Prakash, 43, was crossing Steeles Avenue near Bramalea Road on Monday night when she was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.

She was rushed to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in life-threatening condition, where she remains.

Meanwhile, police continue to look for the driver of the suspect vehicle, which has been described as a black Mazda or Honda 4-door sedan.

“The fact that this person hit her and didn’t even stop, especially with all the blood she lost upon impact, that shows pure cowardice,” Prakash’s niece Brittany Sakoor told CP24 outside Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Thursday afternoon. “All our family wants at this point is justice. We just want to know who did this so we don’t have to stay up late and be distracted at work trying to figure out who did this to her and who put her in this position.”

Prakash was headed home from work at a Toyota dealership in the area and had just gotten off a bus when she was struck.

Sakoor said her aunt’s injuries include “broken bones from her skull to her ribs, pelvis and legs.”

She said that she is confident that Prakash is on “the road to recovery” but wants whoever hit her to pay to be held accountable for their actions.

“We are going to be here for her for the rest of this journey but we just want justice for whoever did this," she said.

Police have previously said that they have obtained surveillance footage from the area of the collision, though that footage has not been released to the public.