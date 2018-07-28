

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The family of a young woman who was killed in a mass shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood says she won't be forgotten "for one moment."

In an obituary posted online by the funeral home where her service will be held, the family says 18-year-old Reese Fallon will be "deeply missed."

Fallon died after a gunman shot at pedestrians and restaurant-goers on Toronto's bustling Danforth Avenue last Sunday.

Ten-year-old Julianna Kozis and the accused gunman also died as a result of the attack, and 13 others were injured.

The obituary says Fallon had recently graduated high school, and was set to study nursing at Hamilton's McMaster University in the fall.

It says she loved her coworkers at Loblaws, and adored her friends in the Young Liberals "who embraced and loved the strong and sassy girl she was."