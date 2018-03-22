

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The father and surviving daughter of a family slain in an alleged act of domestic violence earlier this month in Ajax thanked the public Thursday for all their help and support.

“On behalf of Victoria and I, and our family and friends, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received this past week,” Vas Pejcinovski wrote in a written statement to media Thursday afternoon.

“My heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer kind words, condolences, and tributes. Every e-mail, text, and message you have sent has helped to comfort our hearts, and we are truly grateful.”

Krassimira (Krissy) Pejcinovski, 39, and her son Roy, 15, were found dead in their home on Hilling Drive in Ajax on Mar. 14. Thirteen-year-old Venallia (Vanna) was found by police in the home suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was pronounced dead in hospital later that day.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cory Fenn is charged with second degree murder in their deaths. The charges have not been proven in court.

Fenn at one time had a romantic relationship with Krissy Pejcinovski.

The family’s eldest daughter, Victoria, was at a driver’s ed session away from home when the violence broke out.

“There are no words to explain how we feel. Our hearts are broken. We have lost our beloved Krissy, Roy, and Vana and our lives will never be the same,” Vas wrote. “I put my faith in God to give us comfort and guide us through this long journey toward healing.”

Hockey players who played with Roy, who was a star goalie, and the victim’s schools and Krassimira’s employer have all stepped up to help and comfort the family.

“Our love and thanks to the Don Mills Flyers, the GTHL, and the entire hockey community; the owners and families of Crestwood Preparatory School; Lakeside Public School; Spa Sedona; and those who created and supported the GoFund Me Drives,” Vas Pejcinovski wrote. “We have been overwhelmed by your compassion and generosity, and it has given us strength during this unimaginably, difficult time.”