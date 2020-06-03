

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The family of a woman who fell to her death following an interaction with police will not speak with SIU investigators this week in the wake of the apparent leak of details about the incident to a Toronto newspaper.

The Toronto Sun published a story on Tuesday, which included a number of previously unreported details about an interaction between officers and 29-year-old Regis Korchinski-Paquet in the moments leading up to her death.

The newspaper, citing unspecified sources, said that Korchinski-Paquet had barricaded herself on her High Park balcony by using a large appliance to block the door and ultimately fell to her death “while trying unsuccessfully to vault to a neighbouring balcony.”

The SIU is continuing to investigate the incident but on Wednesday’s the family’s lawyer Knia Singh told CP24 that they have made a decision not to speak with investigators this week.

The announcement comes after the SIU said Monday that it had planned to speak to Korchinski-Paquet’s mother and brother sometime this week.

Singh said that the decision was made amid concern over the apparent leak of details about Korchinski-Paquet’s final moments to the Sun and in recognition of the fact that the family is still grieving.

It remains unclear whether Korchinski-Paquet’s family will speak with SIU investigators in the future.

Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, told reporters last week that her daughter was in the midst of a mental health crisis when police were called to the apartment.

She said she had asked officers to take Korchinski-Paquet to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health moments before she fell to her death and is still unsure how she ended up dead.

Police union officials, meanwhile, have spoken out about the purported circulation of misinformation about the case and have called on Torontonians to let the SIU investigation play out before rushing to judgement.

“In the absence of information people are just putting out this type of narrative based on nothing, demonizing our police officers without any facts or evidence,” Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said last week.

Police are prohibited by law from commenting about any incidents being investigated by the SIU.