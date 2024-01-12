

Sammy Yatim's family says there should be resources to help people like them cope with their loss, noting they are still struggling to come to terms with the Toronto teen's death more than a decade ago.

Yatim's mother, father and sister addressed jurors separately as a coroner's inquest into his death began today.

His father, Nabil Yatim, and sister, Sara Yatim, submitted written statements read aloud by their lawyer, while his mother, Sahar Bahadi, took the stand to speak.

Each described the pain and sense of emptiness left after Sammy Yatim, who was 18 at the time, died on July 27, 2013.

Yatim was alone on a streetcar holding a small knife when he was shot by then-Const. James Forcillo in two separate volleys of bullets.

Jurors acquitted Forcillo of second-degree murder related to the first round of shots, which court heard had killed the teen. The officer was convicted of attempted murder related to the second volley, fired while Yatim was lying on his back.

Forcillo was sentenced to six and a half years behind bars and was granted full parole in 2020.

In his opening statement, coroner's counsel Peter Napier said the inquest will explore the mechanisms in place to promote good decision making in police, and best practices in responding to people in crisis.

He said that may include factors such as police recruiting, monitoring of officers, the role of bystander officers during confrontations, the role of supervisors in monitoring officers, and the availability of mental health supports.

However, Napier said the inquest is not meant to re-examine the events of that day, which have been extensively reviewed during trial; or issues such as Forcillo's potential culpability, the investigation by a police oversight body, or the details of the use-of-force model used by police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2024.