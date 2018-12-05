

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The family of a 30-year-old woman killed in the city’s devastating Yonge Street van attack last April is hoping to carry on her legacy of helping others by launching a foundation in her name.

Anne Marie D’Amico, an employee at investment management company Invesco, was among the 10 people killed when a van plowed down pedestrians on a sidewalk along a busy stretch of Yonge Street in Willowdale on April 23.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday afternoon, D’Amico’s father and brother said the foundation is in support of ending violence against women and proceeds collected this year will be donated to the North York Women’s Shelter.

The foundation was officially launched on Dec. 3 on what would have been D’Amico’s 31st birthday.

“It’s been difficult. There have been a lot of ups and downs, a lot of dark days in the past seven months. But the foundation has kind of given us some excitement, something to kind of move forward with,” D’Amico’s brother Nick said.

“She’s inspired us, our family, and everyone around her with her small acts of kindness and humanitarian efforts so we feel this is homage to her and a great way to carry her legacy forward.”

A website for the foundation is expected to be up and running in January 2019.

“Our big thing is every year on her birthday is going to be the big event for the foundation. We are going to be hosting… a kind of talent-type show intertwined with women’s stories, people who’ve survived. That is going to be our pinnacle event every year,” Nick D’Amico said.

D’Amico’s father Rocco said the foundation is a “lifetime commitment” for him.

“Being retired, I’ve decided to commit my whole life to this foundation,” he said. “It gives us purpose, it helps us heal, and it gives us something to keep her spirit going.”

On Tuesday, a trial date was set for Feb. 2020 for Alek Minassian, the man charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the deadly attack.