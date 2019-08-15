

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





No one was injured after a fire broke out in semi-detached home in the Brockton Village area overnight.

Emergency crews were alerted to the fire at around 3 a.m. after a resident noticed a glow in his second-floor bedroom window and then found a fire on the rooftop deck at the rear of the home.

A couple, their two young kids and their dog were all ok.

The fire extended into the roof and caused some damage. The inside of the home also sustained water and smoke damage.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.