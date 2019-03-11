

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A Toronto couple is warning others about the dangers of smoking indoors after their 22-year-old son died in a massive downtown fire last week.

William Secord Mattson rented the basement apartment in 160 Bathurst Street, his mother and step-father lived upstairs. Around 5:30 a.m. on March 4, a five-alarm fire tore through the address.

Mattson did not survive.

His mother said that she was sleeping on the couch that night when she started to smell smoke.

“I thought he had been smoking cigarettes and I went downstairs to tell him to put it out and I opened his bedroom door and a big waft of black smoke came out,” Tanya Secord said in an interview with CTV News Toronto.

Secord said that she ran upstairs to tell her husband about the fire and then went outside to call the police.

Adam Picard heard his wife screaming about her son being in danger and said he rushed to help, only to find “tremendous smoke” in the stairwell leading down to the basement.

“Time was very bizarre at that moment,” he said. “ It quickly became just confusion with the alarms, and then the power gets cut and with the smoke - just losing all perspective of where you are, what direction you are facing.”

Picard said he knew he couldn’t help Mattson at the time and he needed to get out of the home. He managed to get outside, but soon lost consciousness. He was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters found Mattson inside the basement apartment and rushed him to the hospital as well, but he was pronounced dead.

“I cry a lot, every night, about two hours,” Secord said. “I just want him to know how much he gave me in his life and how strong I am because of him.”

Mattson was an aspiring musician who worked at a local restaurant. His mother describes him as someone who was kind, generous and “was a hugger.”

“He was a sweetheart,” she said. “He inspired people to meet their goals. He was fun.”

The couple said that Mattson had been drinking when the fire broke out. He was also a smoker, something they said he tried to hide.

“We endlessly asked him to smoke outside, but he would smoke in his room and put a towel at the bottom of his door to try not to let us know, which prevented the smoke from accessing the fire alarms,” Picard said.

The family is now speaking out, warning others about the dangers of smoking inside a residence.

“Smoke outside, don’t lie down, don’t smoke in a bed, don’t smoke laying down on a couch, don’t smoke when you are sleepy,” Picard said.

“We’re just so heartbroken and so sorry this accident happened,” Secord said.

Picard owned and operated a barbershop next door to where he lived and the business sustained significant damage from the fire.