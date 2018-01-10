

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - A married couple from Winnipeg has been found dead in Jamaica.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has identified the couple as 81-year-old Melbourne Flake and 70-year-old Etta Flake.

Global Affairs Canada did not release any names, but offered its condolences to family and friends.

A spokesman for the department says consular services are being provided to the family.

Jamaican police say on Monday and Tuesday construction workers attempted to contact the couple but were not successful.

Officers then entered the house and found two bodies.