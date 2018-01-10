Family says Winnipeg couple killed during burglary in Jamaica
Melbourne Flake, 81 and Etta Flake, 70, are seen in this photo provided by family. The couple were found dead Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 in a home in Jamaica. They lived in Winnipeg together for 53 years.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 7:38PM EST
WINNIPEG - A married couple from Winnipeg has been found dead in Jamaica.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force has identified the couple as 81-year-old Melbourne Flake and 70-year-old Etta Flake.
Global Affairs Canada did not release any names, but offered its condolences to family and friends.
A spokesman for the department says consular services are being provided to the family.
Jamaican police say on Monday and Tuesday construction workers attempted to contact the couple but were not successful.
Officers then entered the house and found two bodies.