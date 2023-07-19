Fans at Rogers Centre ate a record-breaking amount of ‘loonie dogs’ on Wednesday night, according to the organization.

The Toronto Blue Jays faced off against the San Diego Padres at Rogers Centre Wednesday – a game that would see them lose 9-1 to the Padres.

To assuage the heartbreak of the loss, fans were able to purchase hot dogs for just one dollar – a reoccurring event at Rogers Centre in which crowds attempt to consume as many of the hot dogs as possible.

On Wednesday, that record was broken, the Jays said the day after the game.

“Last night, a record-breaking 75,173 Loonie Dogs were sold,” the team said on Twitter Thursday.

— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 19, 2023

With 42,680 fans in attendance, 1.7 dogs per person were consumed on Wednesday, on average.

The previous record was set this past May when 61,111 loonie dogs were consumed.